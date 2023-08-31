‘INDIA’ alliance an attempt to rebrand UPA: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

NEW DELHI: Union minister and BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday termed the opposition’s ‘INDIA’ alliance as a rebranded version of UPA “It is UPA only and an attempt to rebrand UPA. PM Modi has rightly described them as 'Ghamandia'.

They only want to do dynastic, appeasement politics. Nothing will change by changing the name...,” Chandrasekhar said hours ahead of the ‘INDIA’ bloc’s strategy meeting in Mumbai.

Earlier the BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also took a dig at the INDIA alliance saying "The meeting of 'Ghamandia Gathbandhan' is going to take place in Mumbai today. These parties have done scams and corruption worth Rs 20 lakh crores. It's a selfish alliance...Their agenda is maximum profit from corruption..."

Responding to the BJP attack, leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said "INDIA alliance has ruined Modi ji's sleep. I advise Sambit Patra to arrange sleeping pills for the PM. INDIA alliance becoming a big danger for Modi..."

As the battle heats up for next year's Lok Sabha elections, the 26-party Opposition bloc — INDIA — will later today hold its third meeting in Mumbai, picking up from where they left off in their last huddle at Bengaluru and carrying forward the process of laying a broader roadmap against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre.

The Opposition leaders have already reached Mumbai for the crucial meeting.