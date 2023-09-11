India adds 70 Covid cases

NEW DELHI: India on Monday recorded 70 fresh COVID-19 infections while the number of active cases climbed to 507, according to Union health ministry data.

With the fresh cases, the country's COVID-19 tally has increased to 4.49 crore (4,49,97,780). The death toll remained unchanged at 5,32,027, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,65,246. The national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent and the case fatality rate at 1.18 per cent, the health ministry's website showed.

As many as 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far, according to the ministry's website.