India a democracy, not colony: Kamal Haasan hits back at Elon Musk on satellite internet policy

CHENNAI: Actor-turned-politician and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan has sharply countered US billionaire and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk regarding Starlink's alleged delayed regulatory approvals in India, asserting that "no billionaire should dictate a nation’s policy".
Stating that India knows that the networks and spectrum are strategic infrastructure, not merely commercial assets, he said "India’s national security safeguards are non-negotiable".
"Mr. Musk, yes, no billionaire should dictate a nation's policy - Indian or American", Haasan said on his X handle.
"India must welcome competition in satellite internet, from Indian and global providers, whoever offers the most practical and affordable last-mile solution for those in remote regions", he said, adding "in countries with lower per-capita incomes, satellite internet must be affordable too."
High subscription fees and equipment costs risk putting it beyond the reach of ordinary households. Connectivity must bridge the digital divide, not create a new one, he added.
Pointing that every country makes choices based on its own interests, Kamal said "those in the West cannot preach free markets while practicing protectionism at home".
"USA imposed 100 per cent tariffs on Chinese EVs to protect its domestic industry, just as India takes measures to protect its own domestic manufacturers", he said adding "both India and the US have restricted Huawei over security concerns and one cannot demand a level playing field from others only when it suits its own agenda".
He said Indians will internally debate, question and address its strengths and shortcomings as a democratic country.
"Take BharatNet, India's programme to bring broadband to village-level local bodies. We will question why, as the CAG's 2026 audit report found, the programme is struggling to meet its original objectives. Why were only 33.2 per cent of service-ready Gram Panchayats operational, despite Rs 39,888 crore being spent? At the same time, we know to appreciate our telecom sector and regulations, which has made internet data among the world's most affordable, bringing millions online".
"India is a democracy, not a colony. We welcome the world but we, the Indian people, will decide our own future - not Western vested interests, their double standards or any billionaire - Indian or American", he added.