India a democracy, not colony: Kamal Haasan hits back at Elon Musk on satellite internet policy

"Mr. Musk, yes, no billionaire should dictate a nation's policy - Indian or American", Haasan said on his X handle.

"India must welcome competition in satellite internet, from Indian and global providers, whoever offers the most practical and affordable last-mile solution for those in remote regions", he said, adding "in countries with lower per-capita incomes, satellite internet must be affordable too."

High subscription fees and equipment costs risk putting it beyond the reach of ordinary households. Connectivity must bridge the digital divide, not create a new one, he added.

Pointing that every country makes choices based on its own interests, Kamal said "those in the West cannot preach free markets while practicing protectionism at home".