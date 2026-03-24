India 6th most polluted country; UP's Loni world's most polluted city, Delhi 4th: Report

The eighth edition of the report published by IQAir, a Swiss air quality technology company, analysed data from monitoring stations across 9,446 cities in 143 countries, regions and territories.

According to the report, Pakistan is the most polluted country, followed by Bangladesh, Tajikistan, Chad and Congo, with India at the sixth spot.

Among the ten most polluted cities across the globe, five are from India-Loni, Byrnihat, Delhi, Ghaziabad and Ula.