INDI Alliance leaders tense sensing the return of NDA govt: PM Modi

BARASAT: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asserted that the leaders of the INDI alliance are tense after sensing the return of the NDA to power. Addressing the women's rally in Barasat, North 24 Parganas district, PM Modi said that the leaders of the INDI alliance have started hurling abuses at him now.

"The leaders of the INDI alliance have gone crazy as the NDA is certain to return to power. They have started hurling abuses at me now. They are asking about my family. They're saying I talk against 'Parivarvad' because I don't have any family. These people want to know about my family. I want these 'Parivarvadis' to witness our gathering and understand that all the people present here are my family," PM Modi said. The Prime Minister further said that Bharat's Nari Shakti has become a shield to protect him as they support him and trust him adding that every Indian is now saying "Main Hoon Modi Ka Parivar."

"Some people must be thinking that a politician abused me and that is why I am calling everyone as my family but I want to tell everyone that I left my house at an early age. I used to wander like an ascetic...I did not have any money, yet there was not a day when I slept with an empty stomach. The poor have cared for me during those times. I feel a familial relationship with each and every citizen of this country. My service is dedicated to you. Every part of Modi's body and every moment of his life is dedicated to this family. When Modi faces any problem, these mothers, sisters and daughters stand as a shield," he added.

The Prime Minister further asserted that this huge program is proof of how BJP is making 'Naari Shakti' the power of 'Viksit Bharat'. "On 9th January, BJP started the 'Shakti Vandan' campaign across the country. During this, interactions with lakhs of self-help groups were done across the country and today, in West Bengal there is a huge program organised for members of the self-help groups," he said. Highlighting the inauguration of development projects in Kolkata, PM Modi said that modernizing the country's public transport is a priority of the government.

"Before coming here, I was at a program in Kolkata where I inaugurated many development projects of the Government of India. Today, new routes connected to the Kolkata Metro, Pune Metro, Kochi Metro, Agra Metro and Namo Bharat trains have been expanded together. Before 2014, only 28 kilometres route of the Kolkata Metro was built and in the last 10 years, 31 kilometres route of the Kolkata Metro has been added. Modernizing the country's public transport is a priority of the government of India," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that the BJP has worked very sincerely for the progress of Bengal and India.

This is why today everyone is saying, "Abki Baar, 400 Paar!" Earlier today, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple connectivity projects worth Rs 15,400 crores in Kolkata, West Bengal. PM Modi is on a three-day visit to states including Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar from March 4 to 6.