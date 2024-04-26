"INDI alliance leaders committed sin of creating doubt on EVMs, their dreams shattered by SC verdict": PM Modi

ARARIA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attacked the INDIA bloc over the Supreme Court decision rejecting the plea for 100 per cent VVPAT verification of EVM votes and said every leader of the opposition grouping has "committed the sin" of creating doubts in minds of people about Electronic Voting Machine and "their dreams have been shattered".

Addressing an election rally here, PM Modi alleged that RJD and Congress alliance in Bihar neither cares about the constitution of India nor about democracy.

"They did not let people exercise their right to vote for decades. Booth capturing was very common... They did not even let the people step out to vote... Now when the poor and honest voters have the strength of EVM, they are trying all they can to get rid of the EVM... Today, the Supreme Court has given a strong verdict saying that the old system of ballot paper voting will not come back," PM Modi said.

He said opposition parties should apologise to the people for creating doubts about the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

"Today, the whole world praises India for its democracy, for its election process, and its use of technology in the election process and these people for their own self-interest were defaming the EVMs. These people have continuously tried to betray democracy," he said.

Targeting RJD and INDIA bloc parties, he alleged they are the people who for decades snatched the rights of the poor through the excuse of ballot paper. "Polling booths were looted, paper ballots were looted.

Today when voters have been empowered, those who indulged in loot on election day, tried to snatch, they are also uneasy, they have one task day and night that EVM should not be there," he said.

"See the power of democracy and constitution of Dr Ambedkar. The Supreme Court has given such a shock to those who had the intention to loot ballot boxes that all their dreams have been shattered. The Supreme Court has made it clear that the old system of ballot paper will not return," he said.

The Supreme Court of India on Friday rejected all the petitions seeking 100 per cent verification of EVMs votes with their Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips.

PM Modi said that the love from the people is a big source of energy for him. "The love of Araria is a big source of energy for me. I will work hard and in the third term, there will be more decisions taken for the benefit of the nation and people."

With 88 seats witnessing polling in the second phase of Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi urged people to vote in maximum numbers.

"I would like to appeal to the voters, especially the youth voters, to go out and vote...there should be an environment of festival at the polling booths," he said.

PM Modi said the verdict of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is to make India strong economically and people of Bihar have an important role to play.

"Today, there are two main streams in politics. One stream is BJP-led NDA which wants to strengthen the people of India... on the other side is INDI alliance which wants to fill their own pockets by seizing the property of the people," he alleged.

The PM also highlighted the work done by the BJP for the people of the state and said under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, the farmers of Araria received Rs 1600 crore directly in their bank accounts.

"People of Bihar still shudder at the memory of the Jungle Raj. People from Araria and Seemanchal have made up their mind to teach a lesson to the nepotistic parties...," PM Modi said.