Independent tax policy research should enter public discourse: Sitharaman

Sitharaman said the government had deliberately rationalised provisions relating to Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) and Tax Collected at Source (TCS), raised thresholds and reduced unnecessary criminal consequences.

The finance minister stressed the need for tax policy discussions to take a broader view of India's economic and developmental priorities, rather than being driven solely by individual sectors or professional interests.

On international taxation, the finance minister said India renegotiated its tax treaties with Mauritius, Singapore and Cyprus to restore its right to tax capital gains at source.