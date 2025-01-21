Income Tax raids Pushpa, Varisu producers in Hyderabad

CHENNAI: Income Tax department has been conducting raids on Tuesday at the residences of leading producers Dil Raju and Naveen Yerneni in Hyderabad.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the income tax officials are conducting raids at 55 places across Hyderabad, including the residence of Telangana State Film Development Corporation (FDC) chairman and producer Dil Raju, who produced films like Vaarisu, Game Changer under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

The Income Tax officials are also conducting raids at the properties of Mythri Movie Makers, owned by Naveen Yerneni, who recently produced Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Along with them, raids are being conducted at the residence of Cherry, the CEO of Mythri Movie Makers.

These raids are underway in Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad.