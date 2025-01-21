Begin typing your search...

    Income Tax raids Pushpa, Varisu producers in Hyderabad

    The income tax officials are conducting raids at 55 places across Hyderabad

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|21 Jan 2025 11:01 AM IST
    Income Tax raids Pushpa, Varisu producers in Hyderabad
    X

     Dil Raju (Thanthi TV) 

    CHENNAI: Income Tax department has been conducting raids on Tuesday at the residences of leading producers Dil Raju and Naveen Yerneni in Hyderabad.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the income tax officials are conducting raids at 55 places across Hyderabad, including the residence of Telangana State Film Development Corporation (FDC) chairman and producer Dil Raju, who produced films like Vaarisu, Game Changer under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

    The Income Tax officials are also conducting raids at the properties of Mythri Movie Makers, owned by Naveen Yerneni, who recently produced Pushpa 2: The Rule.

    Along with them, raids are being conducted at the residence of Cherry, the CEO of Mythri Movie Makers.

    These raids are underway in Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad.

    IT RaidsDil RajuNaveen Yerneni
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick