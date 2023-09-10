'Inclusion of AU in G20 significant stride towards more inclusive global dialogue'

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called the inclusion of the African Union in the G20 a "significant stride" towards a more inclusive global dialogue.

PM Modi stated that India looks forward to collaborative efforts that benefit the entire world. PM Modi made the statement regarding the inclusion of the African Union in the G20 in a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. He made the statement in response to Kenyan President William Ruto's statement on the inclusion of the African Union in the G20.

The statement of leaders comes after the African Union was made a full member of the Group of Twenty (G20) under India’s presidency. In the first session of 'One Earth' of the G20 on Saturday, PM Modi announced that the African Union has been made a full member of the G20. In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Indeed, the inclusion of the @_AfricanUnion in the G20 is a significant stride towards a more inclusive global dialogue. We look forward to collaborative efforts that benefit not only our respective continents but also the entire world."

Kenyan President William Ruto welcomed the addition of the African Union. He noted that the inclusion of the African Union in the G20 will increase the voice of Africa, visibility and influence on the global stage and provide a platform to advance the common interest of people.

In a post on X, William Ruto stated, "Kenya welcomes the addition of the African Union — the fastest growing continent in the world — to the G20. This will increase the voice of Africa, visibility, and influence on the global stage and provide a platform to advance the common interest of our people. This fits perfectly with the resolutions of the just-concluded Africa Climate Summit, including the reform of international financial institutions and multilateral development banks."

In another post shared on X, PM Modi stated that the inclusion of the African Union in the G2O underscores its pivotal role in global progress. "The inclusion of @_AfricanUnion in the G20 underscores its pivotal role in global progress. We stand ready to further collaborate and boost our shared aspirations. We will keep working closely for global well-being," PM Modi stated in a post on X.

He wrote the post in response to Zambia President Hakainde Hichilema's statement posted on X. Hichilema noted that Africa's inclusion in the G20 showcases that it has been recognised as a key player on the world economic landscape.

In a post shared on X, Hakainde Hichilema stated, "Africa’s permanent membership of the #G20, means it has been recognised as a key player on the world economic landscape. #African countries must now leverage this position to accelerate the development of their economies & their young populations. #Congratulations."

In his opening remarks at the 18th G20 Leaders’ Summit, PM Modi invited the African Union, represented by Chairperson Azali Assoumani, to take a seat at the table of G20 leaders as a permanent member. "With everyone's approval, I request the AU head to take his seat as a permanent G20 member," Modi said in his address.

Following PM Modi’s announcement, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar accompanied the President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union (AU), Azali Assoumani as he took his seat among world leaders. African Union is a continental union consisting of 55 member states located on the continent of Africa. The move to include the African Union in the G20 grouping was proposed by PM Modi earlier this June.