IN-SPACe selects Hyderabad and Bengaluru space start-ups for developing satellite bus

The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) said it has selected Bengaluru-based Astrome Technologies Pvt Ltd and two Hyderabad-based firms -- Azista Industries Pvt Ltd and Dhruva Space Pvt Ltd -- under its 'Satellite Bus as a Service' (SBaaS) initiative.

Satellite bus is a platform that provides essential services to the payload and enables the mission objectives such as thermal management, power, communication, guidance, navigation and control, data processing, and propulsion.