In rapidly changing world, those who learn win: PM Modi at IIT Delhi

Addressing the 57th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, the prime minister said challenges become chances for those with courage to find new solutions.

"Today, the world is changing rapidly. Nobody can say what will happen 20-30 years from now. Keep your curiosity alive in life... Keep your learning instinct alive. Those who learn, win," he said.

Modi said people who are open to new situations and challenges will turn challenges into chances and "this is what you have learned at IIT Delhi".