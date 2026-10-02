I knew I was not going to let others die: Flydubai captain recounts mid-air incident to PM Modi

When the prime minister conveyed his appreciation on it, the pilot responded: "I am away from the country, not from our culture."

Modi told the pilot that temples across the country have conducted special prayers for his speedy recovery and that many Indians were reciting the 'Mahamrityunjaya Mantra'.

"You are a brave man. India is waiting to welcome you," he told the pilot.

Machchhar said the incident was a part of his life's journey, and expressed confidence that he would make a full recovery soon.

The Mumbai-born pilot became emotional during the call, and said it was a very special moment for him to speak with the prime minister.

Machchhar told the prime minister that he was his biggest idol and that receiving Modi's call made him extremely proud and that he had never imagined that he would get an opportunity to speak with him.

Modi also spoke about Machchhar's mother, Geeta Ben, and said she has raised him with the values and teachings of the 'Bhagavad Gita'.

The prime minister told the pilot that people across India and around the world are eager to talk to him. "You have enhanced the honour of the country," Modi said.