In Kerala's rubber-growing belt, spiky red fruit is raising hopes for new farming future

Not because of flowers, but because thousands of rambutan trees burst into fruit, their hairy crimson shells hanging in thick clusters from branches that, until a few years ago, would have yielded latex instead.

For decades, rubber shaped the economy of Kerala's midland districts and other regions where the crop flourished.

But falling prices, labour shortages and changing weather have left many small farmers searching for another source of income. Increasingly, they believe they have found one.

Once considered an exotic fruit seen only in home gardens, rambutan has quietly grown into one of Kerala's fastest-expanding commercial fruit crops.

The change is most visible in the rubber-growing districts of Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Wayanad and Idukki, where young farmers are leasing land and planting rambutan orchards.

According to the Rambutan Mangosteen Farmers' Organisation, the crop now covers nearly 25,000 acres across Kerala, producing around one lakh tonne this season and generating an estimated Rs 1,000 crore in revenue.

But farmers say the industry's future depends on much more than cultivation.

They want the government to help them build markets beyond south India, strengthen cold-chain logistics, promote Kerala rambutan across the country and abroad, encourage value-added products, support Farmer Producer Organisations, and counter misinformation that surfaces on social media during every harvest season.

For M C Saju, president of the Rambutan Mangosteen Farmers' Organisation at Thirumarady near Koothattukulam, rambutan represents an opportunity that Kerala's farmers cannot afford to ignore.

"As for cultivation, I have grown rambutan in two different ways. One is on one hectare of land with a spacing of 20 by 20. That is intensive farming. Then, on another hectare, I have planted it with a spacing of 40 by 40. They are two different methods. It can be cultivated in both ways," he said.

According to Saju, the crop starts yielding from the third year and continues producing for decades.

"Production starts in the third year. If a tree produces about 30 kg in the third year, it will produce about 50 kg in the fourth year and about 70 kg in the fifth year. That is how its production increases. As the years go by, the yield keeps increasing and can reach up to 300 kg per tree."

The economics, he says, are attractive for small farmers.

"If the price is even Rs 100 per kg, a yield of 300 kg means an annual income of Rs 30,000 from a single tree. That is the special feature of this crop."

Saju believes rambutan has advantages that many traditional crops no longer enjoy.

"One thing I have noticed is that rambutan has the potential to become a new cash crop for Kerala. Whatever crop we cultivate on one hectare, the maximum earning capacity is usually around Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh. Rubber does not reach that level even if the price goes up to Rs 300."

Another farmer from Ernakulam district said rambutan had transformed the economics of his farm.