In dilemma on whether to retain Wayanad or Rae Bareli LS seat, says Rahul Gandhi

MALAPPURAM: Rahul Gandhi, who won from Wayanad and Rae Bareli in the 2024 general elections, kept people guessing on Wednesday about which seat he will retain, even as KPCC chief K Sudhakaran hinted that the Congress leader would relinquish the constituency in Kerala.

According to the Representation of People Act, a candidate can contest from two Lok Sabha constituencies, but can hold only one seat at a time. Therefore, the Congress leader has to give up one of the two seats he has won.

Addressing a public meeting at Edavanna in Malappuram earlier in the day, Gandhi said he was in a dilemma as to which constituency he should relinquish.

He said that whatever decision he takes, both constituencies will be happy with it.

Meanwhile, at a public meeting at Kalpetta in Wayanad district of the state where Gandhi was present, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran hinted that the Congress leader might relinquish the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.

"We should not be saddened as Rahul Gandhi who is supposed to lead the nation cannot be expected to remain in Wayanad.

"Therefore, we should not be sad. Everyone should understand that and give all their wishes and support to him," Sudhakaran said.

Later, during his speech, Gandhi said many were speculating whether he would relinquish the Rae Bareli or the Wayanad LS seat.

"Everybody knows the answer to this, except for myself," he said.

Earlier in the day, at Edavanna, Gandhi said he was in a dilemma over it.

"I have a dilemma before me, whether I should be the MP of Wayanad or of Rae Bareli. What I will commit to you is that both Wayand and Rae Bareli will be happy with my decision," the Congress leader said.

He reiterated it while speaking at Kalpetta.

In 2019, Gandhi had contested from Amethi and Wayanad, but lost the north Indian constituency to BJP's Smriti Irani, and won from Wayanad by a huge margin.

In 2024, the Congress leader contested from Rae Bareli and Wayanad and won both seats with a huge margin of over three lakh votes.

In Wayanad, however, the victory margin was smaller than what it was in 2019.

The public meeting at Edavanna was his first appearance in the state after winning the Wayanad LS seat for the second consecutive time.

In a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi, while speaking of his dilemma over choosing between his two LS seats, said that unlike the PM he does not receive any directions from god on what has to be done.

The Congress leader was referring to Modi's comments in the midst of election campaigns that he was "not biological" but was "put on earth by God" who takes all the decisions for him.

Mocking at Modi, Gandhi said, "He (Modi) has a strange god. He makes him (Modi) take all the decisions in favour of Adani and Ambani. Unfortunately, unlike him, I am not guided by god. I am a human being."

He alleged that god directed the PM to hand over the country's major airports and power plants to Adani and then "to do the Agniveer" to help the industrialist in the defence sector.

I, unfortunately, do not have this luxury as I am a human being and god does not order me. For me, it is much simpler. My god are the poor people of India. My gods are the people of Wayanad.

"So, for me, it is easy. I just talk to the people, and they tell me what I should do," he said.

At Kalpetta, Gandhi said that Modi's god was "interesting".

"The decisions taken by Narendra Modi's god only benefit Adani and Ambani. His god does not want to help the farmers, the poor and the unemployed in the country, but only wants to help Adani and Ambani," he said.

The Congress leader also termed Modi as "arrogant" for thinking that he was different from the 1.4 billion people in India.

Gandhi said there was now a vibrant and strong opposition and it will make sure to put pressure on the government to act on the INDIA bloc's vision also.

"From our perspective, our role of opposition will continue. We proposed an alternative vision for people of India -- a pro-poor, pro-farmer, compassionate vision -- and we will fight for that. We are committed to making India a fairer society, a more productive society," he said.

Regarding Wayanad's issues of human-animal conflict, night travel prohibition and lack of a medical college, Gandhi said that he and the UDF were committed to resolving these problems.

"We will honour our commitments," he said and thanked the people of Wayanad for their love and affection and for electing him for a second term to the Lok Sabha from the constituency.

"I look forward to seeing you soon," he added.