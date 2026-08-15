In a first, 'Vande Mataram' rendered during 80th I-Day celebrations at Red Fort, full 6 stanzas sung

The mega function commemorates 150 years of the enduring legacy of the national song, 'Vande Mataram', as floral decoration on the ramparts depicted the national flag at the centre, flanked by 'Vande Mataram' in Hindi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort amid patriotic fervour and multi-layer security.

"For everyone present at this ceremony today, this is also a historic moment. For the first time since independence, Vande Mataram is echoing from the Red Fort on August 15. And as we celebrate 150 years of Vande Mataram today, what could be a more wonderful occasion than this," he said in his 75-minute address.