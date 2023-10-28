In a first, EC fixes 11-hour slot for voting in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: The Election Commission has fixed 11 hours for voting from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Rajasthan. This will be the first time that such a long time has been given for voting for the election to be held on November 25.

The Central Election Commission issued the order on Friday, which states that polling time in Rajasthan has been fixed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Earlier, for the elections held in 2018 and 2013, the voting time was from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This decision of the Election Commission may also increase the voting percentage.

A total of 51, 756 polling booths have been made for elections on 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan. There is a maximum of 1,450 voters at each booth. Considering the time taken for voting, the Election Commission increased the voting time in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh this time.