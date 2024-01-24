"Impossible is possible with PM Modi": Jitan Ram Manjhi

PATNA: Jitan Ram Manjhi, President of Hindustani Awam Morcha has expressed his happiness over the Union Government's decision to confer the Bharat Ratna posthumously to former Bihar Chief Minister and Social Justice Icon Karpoori Thakur and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that this is an honour for all the people belonging to the backward classes.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday here, Manjhi said that the impossible is possible with the PM.

"Impossible is possible with PM Modi...If Modi is there, even the impossible becomes possible and he proved this. Prime Minister Modi, known for honouring his commitments, elevated the prestige of Karpoori Thakur and the dignity of all marginalised communities. Karpoori Thakur had done a lot for the well-being of SC, ST, and other marginalised communities," he said.

Manjhi also requested the central government to confer Bharat Ratna to Dashrath Manjhi and Dr Shri Krishna Singh, a freedom fighter and first Chief Minister of Bihar.

Dashrath Manjhi, who lived in Nagar village in Gaya district, worked from 1960 to 1982 to create the road. His efforts linked Ghivra Mauja of Dashrath Nagar, in Gehlaur Ghati to Atara Prakhand, Wajirganj, reducing the distance from 75 km to just one km.

"On this occasion, I request PM Modi to confer Bharat Ratna to Dashrath Manjhi and Dr Krishna Singh too as they made consistent efforts for the upliftment of marginalised," he added.

Karpoori Thakur was born in 1924 in one of the most backward sections of society, the Nai Samaj. He was a remarkable leader whose political journey was marked by his unwavering commitment to the marginalised sections of society.

He served as the Chief Minister of Bihar and was a key figure in the struggle against social discrimination and inequality. His commitment to affirmative action gave representation and opportunities to the poor, oppressed, exploited and deprived sections of the country.