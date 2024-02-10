Begin typing your search...

Though there was no official word on the nature of the business on the last day of the last session before LS polls, leaders said there is a possibility that it may touch the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

9 Feb 2024
‘Important legislative biz’: BJP whip to MPs
Representative Image (Reuters)

NEW DELHI: The BJP has issued a whip to all its MPs to ensure their presence in Parliament on Saturday for some “very important” legislative business.

DTNEXT Bureau

