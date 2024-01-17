Begin typing your search...

Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday

Five-judge Constitution bench to examine legal question that whether a person holding a driving licence for a light motor vehicle is also entitled to legally drive a transport vehicle having unladen weight not exceeding 7,500 kg.

ByPTIPTI|17 Jan 2024 6:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-01-17 06:00:18.0  )
Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday
X

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

NEW DELHI: Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, January 17: * Five-judge Constitution bench to examine legal question that whether a person holding a driving licence for a light motor vehicle is also entitled to legally drive a transport vehicle having unladen weight not exceeding 7,500 kg.

* SC to hear pleas seeking probe into alleged fake encounters in Gujarat from 2002 to 2006.

* SC to hear former Delhi minister Satyendar Kumar Jain’s plea challenging the Delhi HC order dismissing his bail application in money-laundering case.

* SC to hear TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s plea in FiberNet case.

National
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X