NEW DELHI: Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, January 17: * Five-judge Constitution bench to examine legal question that whether a person holding a driving licence for a light motor vehicle is also entitled to legally drive a transport vehicle having unladen weight not exceeding 7,500 kg.

* SC to hear pleas seeking probe into alleged fake encounters in Gujarat from 2002 to 2006.

* SC to hear former Delhi minister Satyendar Kumar Jain’s plea challenging the Delhi HC order dismissing his bail application in money-laundering case.

* SC to hear TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s plea in FiberNet case.