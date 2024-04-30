Important cases listed in Supreme Court on Tuesday

NEW DELHI: Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, Apr 30:

* SC to hear a plea by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam.

* SC to hear a plea of Indian Medical Association against Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, Yoga Guru Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna in the misleading advertisements case.

* A nine-judge bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud to hear a dispute between private landowners in Mumbai and the Maharashtra govt over the state's attempts to take over dilapidated properties for restoration.

* SC to hear a plea of Newsclick founder Prabir Purkayastha in a criminal case.

* SC to hear a plea of Congress leader P Chidambaram in a criminal case lodged by the CBI.

* SC to hear a plea of activist Gautam Navlakha and decide regarding payment to Maharashtra government for providing security during his house arrest. PTI SJK RPA