Important cases heard on Tuesday in Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: Here is a list of some important cases which Supreme Court heard on Tuesday:

SC refuses to grant any legal sanction to same-sex marriage

A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Tuesday refused to grant any legal sanction to same-sex marriage.

The Supreme Court gave decision with a 3:2 majority, holding that a civil union cannot be recognised under the Constitution.

SC reserves verdict on Chandrababu Naidu plea against arrest in Skill Development Corporation scam case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on a plea filed by Telugu Desam Party supremo and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu against criminal proceedings initiated against him in connection with the alleged Skill Development Corporation scam case.

SC defers hearing on CBI’s pleas seeking cancellation of RJD president Lalu Prasad's bail till Jan 2024

The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred hearing on pleas filed by CBI seeking cancellation of bail granted to RJD president Lalu Prasad in connection with multi-crore fodder scam.

Ensure that queer community is not discriminated against on the basis of their sexual orientation: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed Centre and all states governments and Union Territory administrations to ensure that queer community is not discriminated against on the basis of their sexual orientation.

Delhi excise policy case: SC reserves verdict in Manish Sisodia's bail plea

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved judgment on the regular bail petitions filed by the former deputy chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia in connection with corruption and money laundering cases arising out of the alleged scam in Delhi excise policy.

Explained: What does SC's verdict on same-sex marriage say on adoption rights, CARA

The Supreme Court on Tuesday delivered 4 verdicts in the same-sex marriage case. The five-judge bench delivered a 3:2 judgment on adoption rights for queer couples.

Here's what it means: The four judgments were written by CJI DY Chandrachud, Justice SK Kaul, Justice Ravindra Bhat, and Justice PS Narasimha respectively. Out of the five judges on the constitutional bench, the majority judgments delivered by three judges Justices Ravindra Bhat, Justice Hima Kohli, and Justice PS Narasimha held that civil unions between same-sex couples are not recognised under law and they cannot claim the right to adopt children either.

SC adjourns plea by Gandhis, AAP for faceless tax assessment; next hearing on Nov 7

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned pleas filed by Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and several charitable trusts against the transfer of their tax assessment from faceless assessment to the central circle.

SC recognises Licence and entry fees by Telcos as capital expenditure

In a major setback to telecom operators in India, the Supreme Court on Monday passed an order recognising the payment of entry fee as well as variable annual licence fee under New Telecom Policy of 1999 as capital expenditure.

It ruled that these fees should be amortised in accordance with Section 35ABB of the Income Tax Act.

SC gives Maha Speaker 'final opportunity' for schedule on defection pleas

The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly a final opportunity to provide a realistic schedule for deciding the pending defection petitions filed by the two rival factions of the Shivsena led by Uddhav