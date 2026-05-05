Implement women’s reservation in 2027 UP polls: Akhilesh Yadav to government

The former chief minister challenged the ruling BJP at the Centre to either commit to the 2027 timeline or "openly admit" that it is against the interests of women.

"The PDA (Pichda, Dalit, Alpasankhyak) demands that women's reservation (bill), which the entire Opposition collectively and gladly passed in Parliament, should be implemented by the BJP government in the 2027 UP Assembly elections immediately," Yadav wrote on X.