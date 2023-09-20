Immersion of Ganapati idols begins in Mumbai; 196 till noon, say officials

MUMBAI: On the second day of the 10-day Ganesh festival, several devotees in Mumbai bid farewell to the idols of their favourite deity after worshipping them for one and a half days. People took out processions of idols with devotion and enthusiasm, with many devotees dancing their way to the sites of immersion.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 195 household Ganapati idols and one “sarvajanik” (community) Ganapati idols were immersed in the sea and other water bodies, including artificial ponds.

As many as 50 Ganpati idols were immersed in artificial ponds that have been created specifically to reduce water pollution, the BMC said. No untoward incident was reported anywhere during immersion so far on Wednesday, officials said.

The BMC has earmarked 69 natural water bodies, including stretches off the coast, and set up 191 artificial ponds for immersion this year. The 10-day Ganeshotsav began in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on Tuesday, with the installation of idols of the elephant-headed God in various shapes and sizes at several households and in pandals against the backdrop of decorations based on themes ranging from Chandrayaan-3 to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir.

The festival will end on Anant Chaturdashi on September 28.