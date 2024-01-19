IMD website now has weather predictions for Ayodhya

LUCKNOW: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has decided to forecast its weather updates in as many as 140 Indian and foreign languages, in view of the fact that devotees from across the globe will be visiting Ayodhya in the coming days and are eager to learn about weather conditions.

On its official website, the IMD has created a special webpage that offers weather reports of Ayodhya and places around the town in different languages.

The link to the page pops up as soon as one opens the IMD website, which on clicking, takes one to the forecast section.

“The webpage has been created by the UP wing of the IMD ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony event to be held at the newly constructed Ram temple on January 22. The webpage is hosted by IMD of all the states,” said an official.

“Since people from across the country and abroad are planning to visit Ayodhya for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, and ‘darshan’ thereafter, the Lucknow Met Centre has created a webpage to flash weather reports,” said senior scientist Mohammad Danish.

The special webpage carries weather predictions of Ayodhya and nearby places like Milkipur, Manakpur, Harraiya, Bhiti and Bhanpur.

Also, weather reports of Prayagraj, Varanasi, New Delhi and Lucknow have been made available on the same page since many tourists are likely to visit these places of religious significance also.

The webpage provides a complete picture of the weather conditions of Ayodhya, including temperatures, humidity, wind patterns, precipitation and others.