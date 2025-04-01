IMD warns of severe heatwave conditions across India until June

CHENNAI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning that major parts of the country are likely to experience severe heatwave conditions until June, with temperatures expected to soar above normal levels.

According to the IMD, above-normal maximum temperatures are most likely across most regions, except for certain parts of the west peninsular region and isolated areas in east-central and eastern India, where temperatures are expected to remain near normal.

Public has been requested to drink plenty of water, use Oral Rehydration Solutions (ORS), and consume homemade drinks like lemon water, buttermilk or lassi, and fruit juices with a pinch of salt.

Eat fruits and vegetables rich in water content, apart from staying away from direct sunlight.

Stay indoors in well-ventilated and cool areas, keep windows and curtains closed during the day to block heat, and open them at night for ventilation, and plan outdoor activities during cooler parts of the day.

Public should avoid stepping out between 12 noon and 3 pm, and should not consume alcohol, tea, coffee, carbonated soft drinks, and sugary beverages, high-protein or stale food.