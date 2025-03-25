Stay cool, stay safe: Tamil Nadu govt issues heatwave guidelines amid rising temperatures

CHENNAI: With temperatures expected to rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius across many parts of Tamil Nadu in the coming days, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) has announced preventive measures to help residents stay safe during extreme heat and heat waves.

Do’s

Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Avoid direct sunlight when possible. Use umbrellas or hats for added protection from⁰ the sun. Stay indoors between 12:00 PM and 3:00 PM, when the sun is at its peak.

Don’ts

To minimize the risk of heat-related illnesses, avoid the following: Avoid strenuous physical activities during the hottest part of the day. Never leave children or pets in parked vehicles, as temperatures can rise rapidly. Avoid consuming artificial soft drinks, coffee, tea, and alcohol, as they can dehydrate the body. Do not cook during the day, as heat from the kitchen can add to the indoor temperature. Avoid walking barefoot on hot surfaces. Avoid consuming high-protein foods or expired foods, as they can exacerbate the body’s stress. Do not venture outdoors between 12:00 PM and 3:00 PM unless absolutely necessary.

Symptoms of heat illness:

Hot, dry, red skin Body temperature above 40°C (104°F) Nausea and vomiting Severe headache, fatigue, and leg cramps Shortness of breath Chest pain Dizziness or fainting Anxiety

How to help someone suffering from extreme heat:

Move the affected person to a cool, shaded, and ventilated area. Pour cold water over the victim's clothing or gently sponge the person with cool water. Fan the person to enhance the cooling effect. Provide the person with cool drinks to help rehydrate. Apply ice packs to the victim’s wrists, neck, and forehead to reduce body temperature.

If you or someone close to you experiences any of these symptoms, it is essential to take the following steps:

Drink water and rest. Move to a cool area. Take a cool bath or shower.

If the following symptoms occur, seek immediate medical attention or call emergency services (911):