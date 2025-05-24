IMD issues red alert for Goa, forecasts heavy rains till Sunday

PANAJI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Goa, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall till Sunday, with the state government advising people against venturing into rivers and waterfalls.

Heavy showers lashed parts of the coastal state in the last 24 hours.

According to the IMD website, Ponda in South Goa received the highest rainfall of 162 mm, followed by Dharbandora taluka with 124.2 mm of rain and Margao with 123.4 mm.

The weather department issued a red alert, indicating heavy to very heavy showers, on Friday, and it will remain in place till Sunday, as per the website.

State Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane on Saturday said collectors of North and South Goa districts have issued circulars banning swimming in waterfalls and rivers till the rains subside.

"All waterfalls have been shut only for swimming activity. Nobody will be allowed to enter the water due to heavy rains," Rane said, adding that people can visit waterfalls under the supervision of the forest department.

The weather department has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea, forecasting squally weather with wind speeds of 40 kmph to 50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph along and off the Goa and Konkan coast.