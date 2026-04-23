IMD issues 3-day heatwave warning for parts of Rajasthan

JAIPUR: Rajasthan reeled under an intense spell of heat, with the weather department issuing a heatwave warning for several areas from Thursday to Saturday.
According to the IMD's Meteorological Centre in Jaipur, maximum temperatures across most parts of the state have remained between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius for the past few days, which is 2-3 degrees above normal.
The department has forecast dry weather conditions over the next three to four days, with temperatures likely to rise further by up to 2 degrees Celsius.
During this period, maximum temperatures are expected to range between 41 and 43 degrees Celsius in most parts of the state, while isolated places in northern Rajasthan may experience heatwave conditions from April 23 to April 25, it said.
In western Rajasthan, particularly in the Jodhpur division and adjoining areas, strong surface winds accompanied by dust are likely to continue, officials added.
Meanwhile, in Jaipur, the district administration has revised school timings in view of the prevailing heat conditions.
According to officials, all government and private schools in Jaipur district will operate from 7.30 am to 12.00 noon from April 27. The revised timings will apply to students up to Class 8, they said.