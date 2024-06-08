IMA Junior Doctors demand CBI inquiry into alleged irregularities in NEET 2024

NEW DELHI: Indian Medical Association (IMA) Junior Doctors Network has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2024. In a letter written to Pradeep Kumar Joshi, Chairperson, National Testing Agency (NTA), the doctors' body also requested for a re-examination "to ensure a fair and transparent evaluation process for all the students".

IMA Junior Doctors Network raised concerns related to some students getting perfect scores, mismatch in the marks declared and as compared to OMR sheets, the concept of grace marks and the issue of paper leaks. "Some students have scored 718 and 719 marks, which is statistically questionable. There has been no defined logic for the grace marks given to these students. No list has been shared as per given grace marks to students. NEET 2024 paper was leaked in many locations but why no action has been taken yet? The provision for the grace marks due to time wastage should have been disclosed in the information bulletin before the exam. Why National Testing Agency come up with the new rule after the examination?" the letter read.

"Many students received different marks on their scorecards compared to their OMR sheets. These discrepancies were not due to grace marks, as these students were not from the centres where grace marks were purportedly given. A total of 67 students scored a perfect 720 out of 720, which is highly questionable. This has never happened. Usually, only three to four students score perfect marks. Also, six-seven of these students, out of the 67 students, come from one just one centre in Haryana," it added. Junior Doctors Network association alleged that the results of the NEET 2024 were declared prematurely.

"Results were declared prematurely on a day when the media was occupied with broadcasting the results of general elections. What is the reason for this urgency? There has been an unprecedented increase in the cut-off. The AIR of the same score has increased three to four times compared to the previous NEET examination," the letter mentioned.

"We demand a CBI inquiry into the above-said irregularities in the NEET 2024. We also request a re-examination to ensure a fair and transparent evaluation process for all students," it added. Dr Indranil Deshmukh who is the National Convener, IMA Junior Doctors Network claimed that it is impossible for the students to score 718-719 marks according to the negative marking system. "Last evening, IMA Junior Doctors Network sent a letter to NTA, raising questions on the NEET-UG results declared on 4th June.

For the first time in the history of NEET, aspirants scored 718 - 719 marks, which is impossible according to the negative marking system. NTA claimed they have given grace marks to those whose time was wasted during the examination. Why was this rule of grace marks not given in the information bulletin? How was a new rule suddenly made after the exam? For the first time, 67 students got 720 (full) marks, and 6-7 aspirants who scored full marks came from the same test centre in Haryana," he said.

He further announced that the IMA Junior Doctors Network would organise an all-India strike if demands were not met. "The country knew that the NEET exam paper was leaked, what action did the NTA take against it? For the first time, the cutoff has gone so high. We want a CBI enquiry into the matter and a re-examination should also be conducted. If our demands are not fulfilled, IMA Junior Doctors Network will organise an all-India strike," he said. Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the Modi government over the alleged irregularities and discrepancies in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam, on Friday.

This criticism came after the buzz of controversies came to light regarding the conduct and the declaration of the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), In a recent NEET result declaration, 67 students bagged the top rank, including six from the same exam centre. She further demanded the government to investigate the matter properly by resolving students 'legitimate complaints'.

However, the National Testing Agency (NTA) denied any irregularities and attributed record results to several factors, including an easier exam, a surge in registrations, a question with two correct answers, and grace marks due to a 'loss of examination time'. A total of 20.38 lakh students registered for the exam, out of which 11.45 lakh candidates qualified. The result was announced on Tuesday and 67 students have achieved an All India Rank (AIR) 1.