Illegal liquor racket busted in Hamirpur, 170 boxes seized

The operation, which took place on Friday, targeted the illicit trade carried out under the guise of a grocery store. Following this seizure, authorities are expected to conduct raids on other suspected hideouts, they said.

However, the prime accused, Sunny Sehgal, managed to evade arrest and flee the scene, the officials added.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the Excise Department launched the operation. During initial searches, the team recovered five cases of liquor from a grocery store and seven from another.