IIT student’s suicide: Statement of 20 persons recorded, trying to access his phone, say police

Efforts are also being made to access call logs and messages from his phone, they said.

According to preliminary details, 22-year-old Sahil, a student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, went straight to his hostel room after leaving the examination hall on September 18. When he did not emerge from his room by around 7 pm, the door was opened and he was found dead inside.

Among the 20 persons questioned are students who were present in the examination hall alongside Sahil, as well as invigilators and various administrative officials from the premier institute.

Investigators said Sahil’s mobile phone was secured with a pattern lock, limiting immediate access to call logs and messages, though several missed call notifications were visible on the display screen. Forensic efforts to access the device are underway, they said.

IIT Bombay faculty member Suryanarayan Doolla, named in the FIR which alleges abetment to suicide on grounds of caste discrimination, has been sent on leave to facilitate an impartial probe into the case.