IIT Roorkee research scholar found dead in Haridwar, suicide suspected

Mohit, a sixth-semester student in the Electronics and Communication Engineering department, had been missing from the institute campus for the past three to four days, the police said.

SP Rural Shekhar Chand Suyal told PTI that the deceased was a resident of Nainital.

"The police received information about a body in the Ganga canal at Asafnagar Jhal on Sunday night. Identification confirmed he was a research scholar at IIT," Suyal said.