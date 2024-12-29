IIT Kanpur cancels UP cop's PhD programme for raping student

KANPUR: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has terminated the PhD programme of the then Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mohd Mohsin Khan, who allegedly raped a 26-year-old IIT-K research scholar, an official said on Saturday.

The action to cancel the PhD programme of Mohsin Khan, a 2013 batch PPS officer, has been taken after a recommendation from DGP headquarters.

Mohsin Khan was pursuing his PhD in cybercrime and criminology from IIT-K.

Director of IIT Kanpur Manindra Agarwal said that they have received a letter from the police department stating that the NOC (No Objection Certificate) issued for Khan to pursue the PhD programme has been cancelled.

"Soon after getting the letter, the institute also terminated the PhD programme of Mohd Mohsin Khan, the then ACP Kanpur. The written communication has been made regarding termination," Agarwal told PTI.

The IIT-K student lodged an FIR against Khan on December 24 on charges of criminal intimidation and defaming her.

IIT-Kanpur's PhD student had stated in her FIR that Khan threatened her with serious life consequences and made objectionable posts with the intent to defame her by levelling fake charges.

The ACP and his lawyer allegedly made a tweet and shared objectionable posts on social media platforms with the intent to defame her, the Assistant CP (Kalyanpur) Abhishek Pandey said.

After receiving threats from Khan, the student told the police that she had confined herself to her hostel as she was scared of the consequences. She also told the police that Khan befriended her by falsely claiming to be unmarried and established a relationship with her. He later pressured her for physical intimacy under the pretext of marriage, Pandey said.

She further told the police that every time she would bring up marriage, Khan would harass her. Unable to endure the distress, she approached the IIT-K's administration, including the director and professors, who assured her support.

Based on her complaint, a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Additional DCP (Traffic) Archana Singh has been constituted to probe the matter, police said.

"The SIT has been directed to conduct a detailed investigation and ensure the case is disposed of based on facts and evidence," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankita Sharma had earlier said.

Meanwhile, the SIT has given 48 hours to Mohsin Khan to record his statements in the case, an official associated with the SIT requesting anonymity said