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IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced to be conducted on May 23, 2027: IIT Delhi

The top-scoring 2.5 lakh candidates in JEE-Main are allowed to appear for JEE-Advanced.
IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced to be conducted on May 23, 2027: IIT Delhi
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NEW DELHI: IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced will be conducted on May 23, 2027, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, which will be organising the crucial exam, announced on Friday.

The top-scoring 2.5 lakh candidates in JEE-Main are allowed to appear for JEE-Advanced.

"The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced will be held on May 23, 2027," an official notification said.

"The candidates appearing for JEE-Advanced will have the provision of using an on-screen basic (non-scientific) calculator with a 10-12 digit display," it added.

Aspirants are allowed a maximum of two attempts in two consecutive years. The first attempt must be taken in the year of passing Class 12 and the second attempt in the following consecutive year.

entrance exam
IIT Delhi
JEE-Advanced
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