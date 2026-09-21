IIT Bombay says its director hasn't quit, apologises for earlier communication on student's death

"We apologise for the statements contained in our earlier communication concerning the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate demise of Sahil," IIT Bombay said.

The details and circumstances leading up to the incident remain subject to investigation by the appropriate authorities, it stated.

"In view of the ongoing investigation, it was inappropriate to have set out or characterised details relating to the events preceding his demise before they had been duly established through the appropriate investigative process," it added.

Earlier, in a statement on Saturday, the institute said Wakode had allegedly uploaded the examination question paper to ChatGPT to seek answers during the exam. However, no disciplinary action was initiated against him, it said.