IIT Bombay Prof Doolla sent on leave for impartial probe into student's death

The Mumbai Crime Branch is currently investigating Wakode's death.

Wakode (22), a second-year B Tech student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found hanging in his hostel room on September 18 evening, hours after being caught allegedly using a mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination, according to officials.

A case on charges of suicide abetment and caste discrimination has been registered against Doolla.

Wakode's mother on Tuesday claimed he had told them that he was tortured, abused, and humiliated based on his caste.

His parents have demanded the immediate arrest of IIT Bombay Director Professor Shirish Kedare and Prof Doolla.