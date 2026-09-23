IIT Bombay alumni seek fair probe into student's suicide, appeal against 'media trial'

"We fully support a fair, transparent, and speedy investigation into this tragic event, and urge that all procedures be conducted with complete fairness and without prejudice. We strongly appeal against online speculation, media trials, or nasty conclusions directed at any individual," it said.

"We stand ready to collaborate with the institute to strengthen mental health resources, support campus well-being, and help rebuild trust across our entire community," the statement added.

Sahil Wakode (22), a second-year B Tech student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found hanging in his hostel room on September 18 evening, hours after being caught allegedly using a mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination.

His parents on Tuesday claimed that he had told them about the caste-based slurs he faced.