IISc B'luru releases application form for GATE exam

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru has recently released the application form for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE). The exam is held on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB).

The eligible candidates have been requested to apply for the exam before September 29 from the official website http://www.gate2024.iisc.ac.in/ .

GATE is a national-level entrance exam for engineering courses that assesses the candidates on subject-concept understanding and knowledge on various undergraduate topics like engineering, technology, science, humanities and architecture.

Currently, this application has been released for admission in central higher education institutions such as Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) and public sector institutions across India.

As per official intimation, candidates who qualify in GATE can seek admission with possible financial assistance to Master’s programmes and direct doctoral programmes in select fields in institutions supported by Ministry of Education (MoE) and other government agencies.

“GATE score is also used by some colleges and institutions for admission to postgraduate programmes without MoE scholarship. Several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have also been using GATE score for recruitment,”as per official statement.