IISc Bengaluru, 5 IITs among Asia's top 100 universities; all slip ranks since last year: QS Rankings

India continued to remain Asia's second most represented higher education system, with 325 ranked universities, including 34 new entrants, second only to Mainland China.

According to the London-based Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), IIT Delhi remains India's highest-ranked university, placing 66th in Asia despite a year-on-year decline, while all six of India's top-ranked institutions dropped in the rankings.

IIT Delhi was ranked 59th last year and slipped to 66th, followed by IISc Bengaluru, which was at 64th spot last year and has slipped to 79th rank.

IIT Bombay fell from 71st to 83rd, IIT Madras fell from 70th to 85th, IIT Kharagpur fell from 77th to 90th, and IIT Kanpur fell from 77th to 97th.

"India has built remarkable research capacity. Its universities lead Asia for the number of institutions in the top 10 for Papers per Faculty, and 15 share first place for staff with PhD. The challenge now is to translate this strength more consistently into research impact and international recognition.