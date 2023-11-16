If there is no caste...why PM Modi call himself OBC: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP

SRI GANGANAGAR: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi who is addressing back-to-back rallies in Rajasthan ahead of the November 25 assembly elections slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over caste-based census and asked him he call himself OBC.

"I raised the question of caste census. Asked PM Modi- You call yourself OBC, tell me how many OBCs are there in this country? Modi ji's reply came - There is only one caste in the country, the poor. If there is no caste in the country, then why does Narendra Modi call himself OBC?" said the Congress leader while campaigning at Rajasthan's Sadulshahar in Sri Ganganagar district on Thursday.

Explaining the reason why a caste-based census is needed in the country, Rahul Gandhi said that no one knows exactly the population of backward people in the country. "In India, how many OBCs are there in India? No one knows how many backward people are there in India. Some say 50, some say 52, some 55...No one knows exactly," he said.

He also said that people will never receive the Rs 15 lakh in their bank accounts as promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We continue working while they engage in empty bombastic talk. Narendra Modi had promised to give Rs 15 lakh in your bank accounts. You didn't get it right? You'll never receive it," said Rahul Gandhi. He said that though Prime Minister Modi has given a loan waiver worth Rs 14.5 lakh crore to Arab millionaires he will not give Rs 15 lakh as promised to the people.

"He has given a loan waiver to the Arab millionaires worth Rs 14.5 lakh crore. He didn't give you Rs 15 lakh but gave them 14.5 lakh crore," the Congress leader said.

Rajasthan is set to undergo assembly polls on November 25 and the counting of votes will be done on December 3. The BJP won 163 seats in the 2013 Legislative Assembly elections and formed the government in Rajasthan. In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member House. Gehlot eventually took the oath as CM with the support of BSP MLAs and Independents.