"If situation in Kashmir has improved, why is AFSPA not being revoked?" asks Omar Abdullah

BUDGAM: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah hit out at the BJP and asked that if the situation in Kashmir has improved as claimed by the central government, then why Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) is not being revoked from Jammu and Kashmir.

Omar Abdullah said, "As far as revoking AFSPA is concerned, then I suggest them to start today. When they say everything is normal, militancy is over and everything is good in Kashmir, then what are they waiting for. They should have removed it earlier. I have been waiting for it since 2011 and tried very hard to remove AFSPA."

He further said that false promises were being made to the people of Kashmir just like Ladakh.

he further said, "But, I am afraid that the way Ladakh was betrayed regarding the 6th schedule, in the same way, considering elections Kashmiri people are getting betrayed regarding AFSPA."

Earlier, ahead of the Lok Sabha election, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the central government is considering pulling back some troops from Jammu and Kashmir and leaving law and order to the police.

In an interview with Jammu and Kashmir-based Gulistan News, Shah said the government will leave law and order to the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"We have plans to pull back troops and leave law and order to the Jammu and Kashmir Police alone. We are strengthening the police, who are at the forefront during the encounter," Home Minister Amit Shah said.

"The troops will slowly and slowly go to the barracks. Such a design has already been formed. We have made a blue print of seven years," he added.

The Home Minister also indicated that the government is considering revoking the Armed Forces Special Powers Act in parts of Kashmir.

"We will definitely consider this proposal (revoke the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act. The situation is being normalised. We are speedily considering this proposal," he said.

The AFSPA gives armed forces personnel, operating in disturbed areas. An area or district is notified as disturbed under the AFSPA to facilitate the operations of the armed forces.

Earlier, the Supreme Court directed the Election Commission of India to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30, 2024.

According to the Lok Sabha elections dates announcement, voting in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in five phases and the counting of the votes will take place on June 4. The results of the Jammu & Kashmir Lok Sabha elections 2024 will also be announced on June 4.

The Lok Sabha polls in the Union Territory will be held in the first five phases on April 19 (Udhampur), April 26 (Jammu), May 7 (Anantnag-Rajouri), May 13 (Srinagar) and May 20 (Baramulla). The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.