If husband alleges adultery, court must first decide issue before granting maintenance: SC

"This evidence is obviously electronic in nature. The question that the court must consider at the stage of interim maintenance is whether the evidence so presented establishes adultery. It is obviously open for the Respondent No. 2 (wife) to dispute the correctness and legality of the evidence presented, which would then have to be considered by the Court

"In that view of the matter, we are of the view that the trial court ought to have decided the appellant’s (husband) application under Section 125(4). It was incorrect for them to have observed that the appellant’s application could not have been decided prior to the final adjudication of the application filed by the wife," the bench said.

Section 125(4) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) states that a wife cannot claim maintenance, interim maintenance, or legal expenses from her husband under Section 125 if she is living in adultery.

The apex court also questioned the use of a private detective by the husband to procure photographs and videos of his wife.

The bench said there has to be a mechanism in place to deal with the evolving methods of evidence collection.

"Checks and measures are perhaps required, drawn from the areas of the law, law enforcement, privacy experts, etc, that can deal with issues arising out of such endeavours, including acting as a grievance redressal forum for any individual who may be aggrieved by the actions of the private investigator having overstepped professional bounds and gone into violating the rights of the individual," the bench said.

The top court said legislature would need to undertake its own examination of all relevant issues and frame rules/regulations in accordance with the prevalent norms and conditions.

It said the government can also make reference to other jurisdictions where laws of similar nature exist, for example, the state of Queensland in Australia, the province of Ontario in Canada, the Netherlands, Singapore, etc.

"In view of the above discussion, on the aspect of private investigation, we direct that a copy of this judgment be sent to the Secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of India, and also the Chairman, Law Commission of India, to take a view, as may be appropriate in the matter," the bench said.