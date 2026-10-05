Identify five cities for pilot project on ensuring every road has footpath: SC to Centre

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe also directed the Centre to identify an authority that would be responsible for implementing the directions.

In a significant verdict delivered on June 19, the top court had held that the right to walk on a demarcated footpath is a fundamental right.

During the hearing on Monday, the bench told Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, who appeared for the Centre, that the authority that would be responsible for ensuring a footpath wherever there is a road should have the requisite space, funds, infrastructure and manpower to do the work entrusted to it.

"Which will be that centralised authority, you tell us. The authority should have the funds, staff (and) infrastructure. Secondly, tell us about five cities where you can have the pilot project," the bench told the law officer.