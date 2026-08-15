'Dimagi Naxal mindset': BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for skipping I-Day event at Red Fort

All top Union ministers, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar, were present at the event, besides Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and principal secretaries to the prime minister, PK Mishra and Shaktikanta Das.

Reacting sharply, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said in a post on X, "Rahul Gandhi misses being present at Red Fort. Can any patriotic LOP (Leader of Opposition), or an individual holding public office, commit such a voluntary act?"