ID card enough to get 5 kg LPG cylinder, say oil companies

CHENNAI: Oil companies have announced that people, including migrant workers, can obtain a 5 kg LPG cylinder by simply producing a valid government-issued identity card, easing access amid supply disruptions, said a report by Daily Thanthi.
The move comes in the backdrop of gas supply issues linked to the ongoing West Asian conflict, which has affected timely availability of domestic LPG cylinders across several regions. Migrant workers, in particular, have been facing difficulties in securing new connections at their workplaces and have increasingly depended on smaller 5 kg cylinders.
However, recent restrictions and supply constraints had made even these smaller cylinders difficult to access, worsening the situation.
In response, oil companies have introduced a simplified process to ensure availability. Hindustan Petroleum has urged people not to believe rumours and assured that adequate steps are being taken to streamline distribution.
As per the new guidelines, consumers can approach authorised gas distributors and obtain a 5 kg cylinder by presenting valid Central or State government identity proof such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving licence or ration card.
According to official data, around 6.6 lakh 5 kg cylinders have been sold across the country since March 23. Notably, on April 4 alone, nearly 90,000 cylinders were sold, reflecting a sharp rise in demand.