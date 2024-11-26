ICG seizes 5,500 kg meth from fishing boat near Andaman

PORT BLAIR: In the largest maritime seizure in Indian waters, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) seized a Myanmarese fishing boat carrying 5,500 kg of methamphetamine near Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Six Myanmarese crew were also nabbed in the coordinated sea and air operation, said the Coast Guard.

The drugs worth several thousand crores of rupees in the international market were found packed in around 3,000 packets.

On November 23, the pilot of a Coast Guard Dornier aircraft on routine patrolling noticed the suspicious movement of a fishing trawler near Barren Island, which is nearly 150 km from Port Blair, a Defence official said.

"The trawler was warned and asked to lower its speed and in the meantime, the pilot alerted the Andaman and Nicobar Command. Immediately, our nearby fast patrolling vessels rushed towards Barren Island and towed the fishing trawler to Port Blair on November 24 for further investigation," the official said.

"We have arrested six Myanmarese nationals from the fishing trawler and it is believed that the methamphetamine was meant for India and neighbouring countries. We have informed the Andaman and Nicobar Police for joint interrogation," the official said.

This is not the first time that contraband was seized in Indian waters in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. In 2019 and 2022, drugs were seized from foreign vessels while they tried to enter Indian waters.