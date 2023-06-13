ICG evacuates 50 personnel from oil rig off Gujarat coast

NEW DELHI: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Tuesday evacuated 50 personnel from Oil Rig 'Key Singapore' in view of the approaching 'very severe' cyclonic storm Biparjoy, informed ICG.

"In a nerve-racking mission, @IndiaCoastGuard Ship Shoor & ALH Mk-III (CG 858) augmented for evacuation of 50 personnel from Jack up rig "Key Singapore" off #Okha, #Gujarat. All 50 crew (26 crew on 12th Jun and 24 crew today) evacuated safely," the ICG tweeted from its official Twitter handle.

The Key Singapore oil rig is 40 kilometres seaward from Dwarka in seven sorties of overnight operation. The operation was done with the help of Ship Shoor and Advanced Light Helicopter Mark III helicopter.

The helicopter and the ship braved rough sea conditions and inclement weather and conducted the operation successfully.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an Orange alert for Saurashtra and Kutch coasts in Gujarat in view of the cyclonic storm. Cyclone Biparjoy is set to cross the Jakhau Port in Gujarat by the evening of June 15.

"Cyclone Warning for Saurashtra and Kutch Coasts: Orange Message. VSCS BIPARJOY at 0530IST of today about 300km WSW of Porbandar, 290km SW of Devbhumi Dwarka, 340km SSW of Jakhau Port, 350km SSW of Naliya.

To cross near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by the evening of 15th June as VSCS," the IMD tweeted. Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

"Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi received details regarding the status of Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat and the preparedness of the system through a telephonic conversation. He assured to provide all possible help to Gujarat in this situation of disaster," the Gujarat CM tweeted.

PM Modi also chaired a high-level meeting on Monday to review the preparedness of ministries and agencies of the Centre as well as Gujarat to deal with the situation.