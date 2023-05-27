ICF to manufacture 200 kmph speed trains soon

CHENNAI: The Integral Coach Factory said that it will manufacture 200 kmph speed trains for which tender is in process.



G Mallya, General Manager, ICF who addressed the press conference said: “The speed doesn’t depend on the train itself. We need special type of track, signalling system. When we say trains abroad are running at 350 kmph, it means all the areas which need to be enabled to support the speed are in place.”



“In India, today it is 160 kmph. When we reach 200 kmph, I am sure even the track related works would have been done, thanks to the Vande Bharat.”



He further said that the ICF is manufacturing 200 Vande Bharat express with sleeper coaches, which would materialise in 30 months.



The sleeper coaches will have Kavach- automatic train safety system and fire detection system.

