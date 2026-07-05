I&B ministry expands BARC ratings freeze from news to non-news channels till fresh registration

The directive expands an earlier suspension of TV news ratings to all genres, effectively putting India's television audience measurement system on hold until BARC receives approval under the new regulatory framework that came into effect in March, replacing the 2014 policy.

"The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has directed BARC to suspend all television ratings across all genres. This suspension acts as a regulatory hold until BARC successfully registers its license under the new Television Ratings Policy, 2026," an official said.