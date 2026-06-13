IAF's transport aircraft crashes while landing in Assam's Jorhat

The incident occurred while the aircraft, AN-32, belonging to 43 Squadron, carrying cargo, was landing at the IAF's airbase in the Rowriah area.

Senior IAF officials have rushed to the area, and casualty, if any, is yet to be ascertained, the spokesperson said, adding that the entire air force station has been sealed, and no entry is allowed.

Eyewitnesses said a loud explosion was heard, and the area was engulfed in smoke. Fire engines and ambulances were seen rushing to the spot.